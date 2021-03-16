Northern Trust Corp Purchases 5,279 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,863,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $162,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average is $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

