Northern Trust Corp Purchases 1,551 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.56% of Snap-on worth $145,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,447,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,624 shares of company stock worth $12,718,128. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on stock opened at $223.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.54 and its 200 day moving average is $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $223.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

