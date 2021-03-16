Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of Campbell Soup worth $134,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 149,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.
