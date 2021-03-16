Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 847,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $145,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 6,660.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,624 shares of company stock valued at $12,718,128. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $223.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $223.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

