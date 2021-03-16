Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,037 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of Avery Dennison worth $139,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 12,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY opened at $184.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.04. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $186.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.