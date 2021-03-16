Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $131,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,406,000 after buying an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after buying an additional 82,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,646,000 after buying an additional 49,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 400.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after buying an additional 41,982 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $318.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.