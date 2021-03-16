Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,410,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,237 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of VICI Properties worth $137,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

VICI stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

