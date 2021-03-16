Northern Trust Corp Acquires 41,091 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $129,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,710,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 192,678 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 631.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,653 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,765 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $400.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $412.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.08.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

