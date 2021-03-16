Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to a reduce rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NHYDY. Pareto Securities raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.
OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
