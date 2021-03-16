Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to a reduce rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NHYDY. Pareto Securities raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

