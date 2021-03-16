Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.39. 1,272,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,714. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $264.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

