Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 61,993 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,993 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $129,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $180.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.92. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $186.18. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

