Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 125,253 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125,253 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Intuit worth $127,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $396.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

