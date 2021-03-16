Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 132,226 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 2.88% of Texas Roadhouse worth $156,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $638,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,156.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,525 shares of company stock worth $4,896,340 in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $98.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 125.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

