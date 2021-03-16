Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,148 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.51% of Paychex worth $170,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. SRB Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 8,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 53,858.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 151,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after buying an additional 151,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

