Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125,253 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of Intuit worth $127,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $396.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.06. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Insiders sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.