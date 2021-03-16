Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,736 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $141,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $341.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.84, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.72. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $491,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,534,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,265,933.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,937 shares of company stock valued at $94,495,817 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

