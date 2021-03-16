Nordea Investment Management AB Has $190.47 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343,514 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 529,281 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $190,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 32,103 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $128.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

XLNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

