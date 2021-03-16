Nordea Investment Management AB Has $163.68 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,896,590 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,587 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $163,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after buying an additional 906,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,758,000 after acquiring an additional 138,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $114.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

