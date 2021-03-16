Nordea Investment Management AB Has $145.34 Million Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,758 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 3.26% of J2 Global worth $145,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in J2 Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $122.49 on Tuesday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $122.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

