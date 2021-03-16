Nordea Investment Management AB Has $145.34 Million Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,758 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 3.26% of J2 Global worth $145,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in J2 Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000.
Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $122.49 on Tuesday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $122.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
JCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.
