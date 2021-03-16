Nordea Investment Management AB Has $133.86 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,821 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.52% of Aspen Technology worth $133,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $150.80 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.88.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

