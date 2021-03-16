Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,333,045 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333,045 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.36% of ON Semiconductor worth $182,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

