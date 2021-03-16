Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 8,640 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.66% of Tractor Supply worth $107,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $171.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.04. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $174.18.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.30.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

