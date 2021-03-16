Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomura will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nomura by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nomura by 76.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nomura by 6.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 5.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 193,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nomura by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

