Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,571 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $212.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

