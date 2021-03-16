Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,749 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $35,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $260.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.87 and a 200-day moving average of $266.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

