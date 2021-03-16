Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,796 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $31,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after purchasing an additional 308,957 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,186 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $2,569,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 77,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,472,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 475,564 shares of company stock valued at $172,998,273. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

ZM stock opened at $350.00 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.72, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $386.30 and a 200 day moving average of $416.14.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

