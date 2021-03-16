Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 339.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,014,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 127,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $128.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.12. The company has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

