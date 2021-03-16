Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,940 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $24,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,188.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

