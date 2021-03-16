Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $21,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

NYSE:TEL opened at $134.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.83. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $135.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

