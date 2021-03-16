Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,923 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Truist raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

TMUS opened at $125.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Insiders sold a total of 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

