Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 225,133 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,133 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $28,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 885,796 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 500.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 556,627 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 914,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,131,000 after purchasing an additional 293,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4,412.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 286,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.74. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,179. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

