Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0362 on Major Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Noir has a market cap of $740,268.94 and approximately $1,361.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Noir has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.00233568 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 131.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.83 or 0.05197119 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00056006 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,467,884 tokens. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

