NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.39.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMIH. B. Riley upped their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.
In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. Also, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $820,360.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,313. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.72.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
