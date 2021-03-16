NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMIH. B. Riley upped their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. Also, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $820,360.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,313. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,523,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at about $11,859,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,065,000 after buying an additional 589,686 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,358,000 after buying an additional 421,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NMI by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,684,000 after buying an additional 274,175 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

