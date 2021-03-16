Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the February 11th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 786.0 days.

Shares of NPEGF remained flat at $$24.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. Nippon Electric Glass has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glasses for solar cells; glass fibers; glasses for optical devices and electronic devices; and coating thin films.

