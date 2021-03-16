Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the February 11th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 786.0 days.
Shares of NPEGF remained flat at $$24.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. Nippon Electric Glass has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $24.00.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
