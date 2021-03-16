Night Owl Capital Management LLC Has $27.37 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises approximately 5.3% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $27,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,019,478.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,650 shares of company stock worth $34,817,757 in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,284. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.59 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.64.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

