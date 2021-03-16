Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NLSN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upped their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NLSN opened at $26.62 on Friday. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

