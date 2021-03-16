NFTX Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $274.82 or 0.00493712 BTC on major exchanges. NFTX has a market cap of $121.58 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00456742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00061527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00052913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00096707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00070278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.93 or 0.00567567 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,400 coins.

NFTX Coin Trading

