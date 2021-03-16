NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Given New $21.50 Price Target at Raymond James

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a quick ratio of 1,712.96.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 59.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

