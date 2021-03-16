Nexo Price Tops $2.68 (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00004745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $1.50 billion and $11.40 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexo has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00049225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.41 or 0.00657165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026080 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

NEXO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

