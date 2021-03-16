NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Insider Mark Davies Sells 185,000 Shares

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £177,600 ($232,035.54).

LON NRR opened at GBX 98.20 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.17. NewRiver REIT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.40 ($1.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £300.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57.

NRR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 93.83 ($1.23).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

