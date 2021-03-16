New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDBC opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit.

