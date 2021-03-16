New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVXL. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

