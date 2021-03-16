New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 291.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,871 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 203,562 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 173.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 91,987 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth about $1,109,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.15 million, a PE ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

