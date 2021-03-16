New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 295.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $4,387,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,428,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $92,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $331,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

