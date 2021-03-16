New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 4,200 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 107.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in 89bio were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in 89bio by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in 89bio by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 117.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.83 million and a P/E ratio of -4.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

