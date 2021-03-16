New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after buying an additional 52,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after buying an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

