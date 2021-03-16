NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Down 42.1% in February

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the February 11th total of 241,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

NRBO traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $4.54. 63,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,282. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

