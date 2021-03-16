Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Neovasc in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neovasc’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Neovasc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

NVCN stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.58.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

