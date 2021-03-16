Needham & Company LLC Raises Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $80.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.13.

VIR opened at $52.10 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of -0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $111,714.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,575 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

