Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTRS. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.